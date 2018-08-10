SOUTH African President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in the country for a working visit. Mr Ramaphosa touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at exactly 19:00 hours and was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji, Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba, Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa and Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo.

President Edgar Lungu received his counterpart at State House Thursday evening where the two leaders had a tête-à-tête. Thereafter, the two witnessed the signing of an agreement on the estblishment of the Bi-National Commission. His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia is also hosting his counterpart to official dinner at State House.

Mr Ramaphosa is in the country for bilateral talks on peace, security and defence in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) with President Edgar Lungu.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Mr. Ramaphosa’s working visit will provide an opportunity for the two Heads of State to discuss regional peace and security issues among others.

Mr. Malanji revealed that during the visit the two Heads of State will witness the signing of an agreement to establish a Bi-National Commission (BNC), between Zambia and South Africa.

He added that the purpose of BNC is to seek means of promoting and enhancing cooperation in the various sectors of government.

Mr. Malanji added that the BNC will add impetus to the implementation of agreed areas of cooperation for the benefit of the two countries.

The Minister said that the BNC will meet annually and will be chaired by the two Heads of State.

Mr. Malanji noted that the two Heads of State will also hold bilateral talks and discuss the turbulences in Lesotho and Madagascar.

He added that Zambia and South Africa share volume of trades amounting to 3.8 million United States dollars per year.

Mr. Malanji further noted that Zambia will assume chair of the SADC organ on politics, defense and security cooperation during the 38th SADC Summit scheduled for August 2018 whose current chair is South Africa.

This will be the first visit since President Ramaphosa assumed office in February 2018.