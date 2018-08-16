Related Posts:
- Bowman Lusambo busts Four traffic Police officers for corruption
- Lusambo awards full scholarships to six recipients of Bowman Lusambo media scholarships
- ZRA busts Mukula scam worth K6.6 million
- Copperbelt province Minister Bowman Lusambo denies owning 17 plots in Ndola
- We can’t evict illegal squatters, Government has already built schools, hospitals for them on illegal land
Loading...
YOU are really working Mr LUSAMBO. Mwisho VIVA
This boy Bowman travels around with his own camera crew? At first I thought it was his own phone…No wonder PF senior officials are wry of him…I mean why should Bowman summon these officers to his office…who is he to summon officers, does he know the separation of powers? These officers can turn the tables on him in court…what we need is a special unit to curb and get rid of such bent officers, you have thousands of school leavers who would give their arm for these jobs as witnessed by the number that applied for the last advertised vacancies.
Get rid of the entire Police Command and Traffic officers …start afresh with better training and better equipment.
After that bust they will start moving with fake receipt books. You joke with our Police guys – they have innovation on their finger tips.
What we need are computer generated receipts fitted in the cars. That way they can only cheat by 15%.
No where in the world are police allowed to handle cash…all payments should be made at the police station or council
It is very unprofessional for him to do that to that officer they are protocols to follow those officers deserve not to be humiliated in public by a minister of all people, yes it too much from these officers but this wasn’t right.
You must be either a policeman or a beneficiary of corruption. How can you support such nonsense. If protocol can’t work any other way is welcome.
This is expected in a country which has embraced PENTECOSTALISM! I keep saying and wish to repeat once again that we need to do AWAY with departments/ministries that are dealing in Religious affairs and concentrate on ACTIONS that can bring Zambia to where it used to be – corruption FREE! Indeed why hasn’t the same ZP or better still; the so-called OP created another Police within itself to fight such vices? Awe mwandi, bwafya…
I agree with @Love, there are protocols to follow. Lusambo should have involved other authorities. This is simply a show off kind of tour of duty by Lusambo, a nasty strategy used in this case. How much is being stolen by our leaders that doesn’t get revealed to the public? They are millions of kwacha. Zambians need to wake up from slumber.