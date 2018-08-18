The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has urged the general public to be careful with people soliciting for money in the pretext of being labour officials.

Labour Commissioner Chanda Kaziya says the Ministry has received reports of people claiming to be inspectors and soliciting for money after inspections.

Mr Kaziya said this is unfortunate because it was tarnishing the image of labour inspectors in the country.

He stated that the fake labour inspectors usually abandon their inspections when organisations ask for their identity cards and the stations where they serve.

The Labour Commissioner has since appealed to the general public to be alert and always demand for their identity cards which should have a photograph, and where the labour inspectors are stationed so that such details are verified by the Ministry.

Mr. Kaziya has urged members of the public to confirm the details of labour inspectors through the office of the Labour Commissioner on 0211- 222617 and the toll line 7010 which is open every week day from 08:00hrs to 17:00hrs.

This was contained in a statement availed to ZANIS today.