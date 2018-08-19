Government has ordered for the immediate suspension of mining operations at Sacko Mining Limited of Mkushi district in Central province.

Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe says mining operations at the company would remain suspended until the company puts in place safety measures.

Mr. PS was speaking in Mkushi yesterday when he made an impromptu visit to the mine.

Mr.Kabwe was also saddened to find that the mine was also engaged in child labour and called for an immediate stop to it.

The Permanent Secretary said it was not right to engage small children in the mining of manganese when they were supposed to be in school.

And the site Manager Enock Kayala had a tough time in responding to Mr. Kabwe’s concerns.