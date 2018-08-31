The young DJ has performed at some of the biggest festivals in Sub-Saharan Africa while also sharing the stage with A-List African acts such as Black Coffee, Mi Casa & Goldfish. His 2016 release “Bottle of Loneliness” on Blanco y Negro Music and major Scandinavian imprint disco:wax (Sony) earned Mukuka a place in the international deep house scene with various iTunes, Spotify and terrestrial radio chart rankings in Spain, Argentina, Estonia and Zambia as well as millions of streams worldwide. The song later caught the attention of the European smash hit DJ duo Filatov & Karas who remixed it in 2017.

El Mukuka is also the face of Stella Artois (a premium Belgian beer) in Zambia as of April 2018. His latest release, titled “Weight of the Sun” sees him collaborate with Netta Nimrodi & Arie Burshtein AKA AMBER REVIVAL, a singer-songwriter/producer duo & couple based in Berlin. The duo enjoy dividing their time writing in multiple genres ranging from EDM and Rock all the way to J-POP, with chart-topping success in multiple territories around the world. The duo also co-wrote & produced the Russian entries for the 2017 and 2018 Eurovision Song Contest (arguably Europe’s biggest song competition). The new smash single will be serviced by Sony Music Africa, receiving support from territories such as Germany, Russia, Australia and Turkey to name a few, labeling El Mukuka as potentially one of the biggest electronic musicians to come out of the Sub-Saharan market.