Initial rehabilitation works have started on the dam wall at Lake Kariba the world’s biggest man-made lake has started.

Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa says the contractor who will fix the dam wall after it developed cracks has started grading an access road to the site of work.

Mr Nkhuwa says government remains confident a good job will be done.

Lake Kariba provides hydro-electricity to Zimbabwe and Zambia.

And Mr Nkhuwa says government is pleased that Copperbelt Energy Corporation-CEC and Konkola Copper Mines-KCM have resolved their issues.

He however hopes KCM will honour its obligations to CEC for a smooth relationship after the power supplier-imposed electricity restriction on the mining giant.

Mr Nkhuwa was speaking to ZNBC news after officiating at a training workshop on renewable energy in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Italian envoy Filippo Scammacca says his government will support the Zambian government’s efforts to diversify its energy sector.

Mr Scammacca says renewable energy is an emerging important area of development for both developed and developing countries.