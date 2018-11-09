Zesco United and Nkana will be away in their 2018/2019 CAF Champions League first round, first leg draws this month while newcomers Green Eagles make their continental debut against eSwatini opposition.

Zesco will kick-off their campaign with a debut trip to Niger where they visit AS Sonidep during the dates of November 27-28.

They will host Sonidep in the final leg on December 4 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The prize for the winner over both legs is a mega date in the second round away against five-time African champions TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on December 15 while the final leg is a Christmas weekend date set December 21.

Meanwhile, Nkana have a seemingly fair passage to the CAF Champions’ League group stage.

Nkana visit 2018 CAF Confederation Cup group stage debutants UD Songo of Mozambique in the first leg on November 27 and will be at home in Kitwe on December 4.

Winner will hosts eSwatini’s perennial continental campaigners Mbabane Swallows or Tanzanian giants Simba SC in the second round during December 14-16 and travel away during the weekend of December 21.

The winners from Zambia’s envoys will go into the December 28 CAF Champions group draws for the league phase that will kick off on January 11.

And in the Confederation Cup, Eagles will host Young Buffaloes on November 27 in Choma and travel to eSwatini for the final leg a week later.

Winner will be home in the second round, first leg during the weekend of December 14 to hosts Nasr Athletic Hussein Dyey of Algeria or Diables Noirs of Congo Brazzaville before heading north a week later.

Green Buffaloes will also be home in their preliminary round first let fixture where they host Al Merreikh Juba of South Sudan in Lusaka.

Awaiting the outcome of that two-legged fixture are the record three-time CAF Confederation Cup winners CS Sfaxien of Tunisia who will host them in the first leg in Sfax during the weekend of December 14.