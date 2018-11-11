Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says the striking clearing Agents at Mwami Border in risk being charged with Economic sabotage.

Mr. Kasolo says the strike action by the Clearing Agents on both sides of the Malawi and Zambia Mwami border is tantamount to Economic Sabotage.

ZANIS reports that Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo told the Clearing Agents at the border that government will consider revoking the operating licenses of the clearing agents if they do not immediately resume operations.

Speaking during an meeting with Clearing Agents which was also attended by ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda, Mr Kasolo government has lost millions of kwacha since Monday saying they ( the Agents ) have risked being charged with economic sabotage as the country has not only lost revenue .

“ K4.3 million worth of exports and K3.5 million imports have been marooned since Monday . The move by the agents is tantamount to economic blackmail hence they have risked the relationship between Malawi and Zambia, “ he said.

The visibly annoyed Mr Kasolo who did not allow the clearing agents to speak said the agents have also risked the security of the nation and relationship between Zambia and Malawi.

Mr Kasolo suspects that the clearing agents have hidden motives as they are not only demanding the removal of the station manager but also want his predecessor who is currently on suspension to be reinstated.

And ZRA commissioner General Kingsley has warned the clearing agents that they will be blacklisted if they do not resume work by the end of the day.

He stated that their businesses that will not submit the entries will have their license revoked saying there is damaging to Zambia’s export market.

He states that the transporters have lost money as they need to move in order to make money and not by sitting at the border.

Since last Monday clearing agents downed tools demanding the immediate removal of Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) station manager, Vincent Ngulube.

The move has seen over 200 trucks have been marooned at Mwami border as a result .