Ten-man Green Eagles’ continental debut began on a historic note on Tuesday with a 2-0 home win at Independence Stadium in Choma over Young Buffaloes of eSwatini in their 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup first round, first leg match.

Eagles are making their first-ever continental appearance just ten years after they made their FAZ Super Division debut and are also the first club from Southern Province to play in African club cup competition.

Both goals came in the second half when Edward Mwamba put Eagles ahead in the 60th minute.

But Eagles were reduced to ten-men in the 89th minute when midfielder Amity Shemande was sent-off for a crude tackle on Shlangu Mkhwanazi.

However, Eagles secured the vital home win deep inside stoppage time when Jonathan Manongo pounced on a the rebound after Young Buffaloes goalkeeper Nhlanhla Gwebu had parried Anos Tembo’s 96th minute penalty into his path.

The two sides meet in the final leg on December 5 to decide who goes through to the second round on December 15.

Meanwhile, Green Buffaloes are in action on Wednesday at home in Lusaka in their 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup first round tie.

Buffaloes will host El Merreikh Juba of South Sudan at Nkoloma Stadium.

