

It goes without saying that when the price of crude oil on the international market goes up,the fuel pump price in Zambia is escalated at the speed of lightening and our leaders spread themselves in all media institutions and all available platforms across the country to justify the hike. However, the situation is never the same when the cost of crude oil at the international market is reduced. Our government does not reciprocate when crude oil costs go down.

It is quite sad that when Zambians have for a very long time been subjected to hardships as a result of the trickledown effects due to high fuel pump price in the country.

Since the hike (especially the recent one) in the fuel pump price was attributed to the high cost of crude oil on the international market, it is just not only fair and responsible but also a mark of good and servant leadership for the government to be empathetic for its citizens and allow them benefit from the reduced prices. It is common knowledge that due to high cost of fuel pump price, the cost of doing business (such as the cost of production, transportation, among others) and leads to reduced profits and losses at some point. This has over a period of time led to companies/institutions downsizing their workforces by lay out workers a situation that has led to joblessness and huge unemployment levels. The most affected by this are the Young People who are the heart of the national and the engine of development. Further even the Young People that may want to engage in self-employment cannot do it due to the cost of doing business which comes as a result of high cost of fuel in the country.

Why is it that the government always burdens its citizens to pay the huge costs of crude oil at the international market through high fuel pump price locally? With the reduction of crude oil on the international market and our government not reciprocating by reducing the fuel pump price, it means that government is saving lots of money. Where then are these funds and how are they being used.

OYV therefore demands that government reduces the cost of fuel in the country without delay as this will allow many players on the economic scene and also resuscitate many businesses that could have folded up. This in the long run will entail government being real and practical about good governance, empowerment of Young People and women as espoused in the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP)

Guess Nyirenda (Mr.) – Executive Director

OPERATION YOUNG VOTE

