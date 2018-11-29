Suspended Opposition UPND Kafue council Chairperson Thomas Zulu has ditched the party to join the Patriotic Front -PF-.
Mr. Zulu was last month suspended by the UPND, after he attended the Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign at which President Edgar Lungu officiated.
The Former UPND Member also defected together with Chisakila Ward Councillor Comply Siamungala.
Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Zulu said he has decided to leave UPND because he felt he was not properly treated.
Mr. Zulu said as a Civic leader in the district it is his duty to respect the higher authorities and as per African tradition.
Meanwhile, Mr. Siamungala said he has decided to join the Patriotic Front in order to bring development in the area.
And receiving the defectors, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said joining of the two big UPND officials shows that the PF has a heart of humility and seeks to serve the best interest of the people of Zambia.
Mr. Chanda has advised National Democratic Congress Party Consultant Chishimba Kambwili to stop issuing alarming statement.
Reality on the ground. On social media, hh and his fanatics are sensing a revolution, reality shows the party is bleeding….
Sunday Chanda’s bum keeps growing, he uses it to think rather his brains. It is frightening to know that Sunday represents the PF intelligentsia. That is how intellectually bankrupt PF is. A disbarred lawyer who stole from a grieving widow is their leader!
If I may add, Sunday’s elder brother McPherson is implicated in the Social Cash Transfer’ scandal. He was dismissed from ZamPost. Social Cash Transfer is money meant for the most vulnerable, orphans, the blind etc. So we can understand Sunday, he grew up in an atmosphere of moral bankruptcy.
Politics is a game of numbers. Your sentiments are directed towards personalities with a heart full of hate after defeat. PF, Chanda and ECL are growing numbers. Come 2021, will social media or the masses put hh in plot 1???
It’s TRUE, the man was a mole.