Suspended Opposition UPND Kafue council Chairperson Thomas Zulu has ditched the party to join the Patriotic Front -PF-.

Mr. Zulu was last month suspended by the UPND, after he attended the Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign at which President Edgar Lungu officiated.

The Former UPND Member also defected together with Chisakila Ward Councillor Comply Siamungala.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Zulu said he has decided to leave UPND because he felt he was not properly treated.

Mr. Zulu said as a Civic leader in the district it is his duty to respect the higher authorities and as per African tradition.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siamungala said he has decided to join the Patriotic Front in order to bring development in the area.

And receiving the defectors, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said joining of the two big UPND officials shows that the PF has a heart of humility and seeks to serve the best interest of the people of Zambia.

Mr. Chanda has advised National Democratic Congress Party Consultant Chishimba Kambwili to stop issuing alarming statement.

