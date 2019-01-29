Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has met MISA Zambia at the Party Secretariat this morning to discuss concerns around the Ruling Party’s relationship with Prime TV.

This follows Hon Mwila’s protest against Prime TV’s biased reporting against the ruling Party which led to him asking media personnel from the television station to be excused from his Press Briefing on Saturday, 26th January 2019.

According to a statement released to the media by Sunday Chanda, PF’s Media Director, the meeting was honest and fruitful. The Statement further said that MISA Zambia will continue engaging both the ruling Party and Prime TV in order to find common ground.

Mr Chanda further said that, in accordance with the PF Manifesto, the party will continue to build upon its record as a champion of a vibrant media, as evidenced by the operationalisation the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) in 2013 (which had remained inoperable since 2002) and the unprecedented issuance of broadcasting licenses to establish radio and television station across Zambia to more than 52 radio and 33 television licenses including Prime TV.

The statement concluded by saying that PF continues to respect the media and the role it plays in our democracy as the fourth estate.

