Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba has attributed his accident last month to fatigue. Posting on his Facebook page yesterday, the Minister said that he had spent the whole day flying back from duty in Brazil, adding on the jet lag of having flown from USA a few days earlier.

Last week Zambia Police said that they the cause of the Minister’s accident was unknown

Below is the Minister’s post

By Hon. Brian Mushimba

Guess that’s why it’s called an accident. It just creeps up on you when you least expect it; you can’t anticipate it.

But I know now to listen to my wife more often

She didn’t want me to leave the house that day that late after I had spent the whole day flying back from duty in Brazil, adding on the jet lag of having flown from USA a few days earlier.

But I had to have those two meetings because I was going to the constituency the following morning! (See how we push ourselves even beyond limits!).

It’s already late, had just finished some tasty dinner (specifically prepared since I had been away from home traveling for a month). The meeting was only to last 30mins and I convinced myself I could handle it.

So I went to meet the two colleagues to listen to their predicament and how I could be of help. Then a 30min meeting became 3hrs! My wife calls, worried that I had not rested and the meeting was taking too long. I abruptly excused myself and asked that I now go home and rest.

It’s 11pm and I’m truly feeling tired. I jump in my car and using a road I was not familiar with, found myself in that dark and sharp curve on Thabo Mbeki road.

It came up on me very fast and had limited reaction time. I saw it all happen. Scared, holding on to my rosary I keep on me, I saw the car lose control. I remember saying a short prayer. When it stopped on its side, I climbed out and flagged down a Good Samaritan to rush me to UTH. My right arm had been injured. I also gave the Good Samaritan my wife’s number to call her and advise her of the accident that had just happened. My wife met us at UTH before I went into surgery.

I’m glad my life was spared.

Thank you for your prayers

