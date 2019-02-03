Chief Nkana of the Lamba speaking people of Lufwanayama Town on Copperbelt province has called on government to ensure investors operating in his chiefdom plough back profits to his subjects.

Chief Nkana says it is sad that his chiefdom is languishing despite having the biggest emerald mining in the country.

“ Why is it that up to now the only road that leads to the emerald mine is still in a deplorable state despite several calls to have it worked on, “ he said.

He has therefore said investors should not just use the Zambian land and people but should pay back their dues through various Cooperate Social Responsibility.

Speaking when provincial minister Japhen Mwakalombe paid a courtesy call on him at his palace, yesterday, Chief Nkana noted that for this reason he ( Mr Mwakalombe ) should ensure that investors taken it upon themselves to ensure that part of their profits is used on various development projects o task so that the face of the chiefdom can change for the better.

And Mr Mwakalombe said government values the role investors play in the country but noted that they should be accountable and take care of the community they are operating in.

He pledged to do everything possible to ensure that the investor plough back to the community adding that he will not only pressure the investor to work on the road but also to support the people through the CSR.

He said once they work with the community it will also help their business because the people around them will support them.

Mr Mwakalombe was in the Town to engage traditional leaders in development issues

And chief Shimukunami thanked government for various developmental districts that have taken place in his chiefdom.

