The British High Commissioner to Zambia, Mr. Fergus Cochrane – Dyet has announced the decision by the United Kingdom to resume funding to Zambia’s health sector.

High Commissioner Cochrane-Dyet stated that the decision has come in the wake of the financial reforms that the Zambian government has put in place.

“This resumption of systems follows the suspension of funds which we communicated to the Ministry last year,” he said.

The High Commissioner said this at the Intercontinental Hotel, during the Ministry of Health Annual Consultative Meeting in Lusaka yesterday.

High Commissioner Cochrane-Dyet stated that the traditional risks that arose from giving funding directly to government had been a source of concern to the British Government and possibly other Cooperating Partners as well.

And Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya stated that the Annual Consultative Meeting with strategic partners was an opportunity for the Ministry of Health and its strategic partners to jointly review the performance of the sector, interrogate challenges facing the sector and jointly agree on strategies to strengthen health systems and ultimately improve service delivery across the continuum of care.

Dr Chilufya stated that the government placed high premium on ensuring that the citizens are healthy and productive as this would spur government to attain economic and social development as espoused in the country’s 7th National Development Plan.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Henrik Cederin, the Swedish Ambassador to Zambia and lead Cooperating Partner for Health, High Commissioners and Ambassadors, Permanent Secretaries, Senior Government Officials, Country Representatives from the United Nations Agencies and Representatives of international and local NGOs.

