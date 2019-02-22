Opposition National Democratic Congress Vice President Joseph Akafumba has charged that Chishimba Kambwili remains the party’s Consultant.

Addressing a media briefing on Thursday after General Secretary Mwenya Musenge announced that Dr Kambwili has been fired as the party’s Consultant, Mr Akafumba said Mr Musenge’s actions are null and void.

“ I with the deputy secretary general of NDC held a press briefing to clarify issues circulating on social media, in this regard most centred on our party consultant Dr Chishimba Kambwili, I assured the nation that Dr Chishimba Kambwili is still NDC consultant and what ever claims the Secretary General Mwenya Musenge made on UNZA Radio remains null and void” Mr Akafumba said.

“With this regard, I will be chairing an MCC meeting this morning at the party secretariat in Lusaka at 11:00 Hours. All member of central committee to be seated by 10:30 Hours.

Meanwhile, NDC youth leader, Charles Kabwita rejected his appointment as new Secretary General yesterday after Mr Kambwili, in a bid to regain control of the party, appointed the youth leader as new Secretary General claiming that he had fired NDC Secretary General, Mwenya Musenge.

But Kabwita turned down the offer stating that Kambwili has no such powers as a consultant to make such an appointment.

Musenge has insisted that Kambwili is fired as a consultant and his expulsion from the party will be confirmed by the Central Committee.

He said 30 out of 38 members of the central committee voted for this decision.

The racist and xenophobic attacks on an Indian national appear to be the last straw that broke a fractious relationship with the Roan MP.

