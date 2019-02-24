Public Health Professionals of Zambia (PHAZ) has commended government for abolishing licensure examinations for Medical Doctors.

PHAZ President Maimpa Mumba says the move by government to abolish licensure examinations for Medical Doctors had come in handy as it would facilitate for the quick deployment of intern Doctors, especially.

Mr. Mumba, who is also Kalabo District Public Health Officer, observed that the move has potential to add value to the labor force as opposed to licensure examinations which are only once off and marred with suspicions of management and procedural impropriety.

PHAZ will follow these developments with keen interest and hoped that there will not be a biased approach towards the treatment of professions being regulated by Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ).

Government through Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya this week abolished the HPCZ ‘s mandatory licensure examinations for Medical Doctors with a view to have more Doctors in the country.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya recently said government will not allow a situation where doctors graduate but wait for licentiate examinations while Zambians need to be attended to.

Dr. Chilufya said the important benchmark for doctors is a standard training which comes with qualified lecturers as well as adequate equipment and facilities.

The Minister directed medical schools to comply with the directive saying every doctor who graduates would now be issued a provisional license and later be issued with a practicing license upon satisfying the consultant.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mumba a has appealed to the Ministry of Health to engage HPCZ, relevant professional representative bodies and training institutions to develop well informed guidelines and tools to facilitate for skills enhancement for all health professions.

He said there is need to ensure that professionals are made within their training period through regulated practicum undertakings, workshops and internship.

“ the Ministry must strictly ensure that there is induction of all health professionals during deployment, “ said the PHAZ President who has since urged government to consider enhancing in-service trainings and workshops for health professionals at their various institutions in tandem with other Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programs and activities.

