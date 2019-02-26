Barclays Bank Zambia Plc and World Vision Zambia have signed a K1.1 million Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement aimed at improving the well being of more than 15,000 underprivileged children and their families in rural areas of the country.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at World Vision offices today, Barclays Bank Zambia PLC Chief Executive Officer Mizinga Melu said the two organizations will work towards supporting vulnerable communities through a number of projects that have been put across.

Mrs. Melu pointed out that the bank has also been engaging itself in supporting projects and the vulnerable which includes the construction of a one by three classroom block and provision of school desks at Chipapa Secondary School in Chongwe district and the distribution of sanitary towels to adolescent girls.

And Ministry of Community Development and Social Services Permanent Secretary Pamela Kabamba said government’s development program in education and health can only be achieved with support of Non-Governmental Organizations and other stakeholders.

Mrs. Kabamba who officiated at the signing in ceremony expressed gratitude towards Barclays Bank Zambia and World Vision Zambia for supplementing government’s effort towards improving the lives of the vulnerable in society.

Meanwhile, World Vision Zambia Managing Director John Hasse said the partnership between the bank and his organization will enable it transform more lives in various communities across the country.

