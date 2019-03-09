President Edgar Lungu says government is likely to set up a Gender and Equity Commission that will address the many challenges facing women including gender inequalities.

The President said documents such as the National Gender Policy of 2014 and the Anti-Gender Based Violence Act number 1 of 2011 require further support to yield the required results.

He said there is also need for revolutionary thinking in tackling gender inequalities which have continued to overshadow the progress of women.

President Lungu said women are still facing a lot of social injustices such as lack of access to finances, fair justice and access to land among other issues.

He was speaking when he officiated at this year’s International Women’s Day which is being celebrated under the theme: Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change.

And Gender Minister Elizabeth Phiri has reaffirmed support to all women that are devoted to educating, empowering and mobilizing fellow women towards poverty Eradication.

And Mrs. Phiri has called on small-Scale women farmers to come together to close the gender divide in the agriculture sector.

She was speaking during the First Women in Agriculture Conference 2019 Awards ceremony in Lusaka.

She said President Edgar Lungu understands the importance of gender equality hence the appointment of a female Vice President Inonge Wina and others in positions of leadership.

Five women were awarded during the inaugural ceremony which included categories such as the overall woman farmer of the year by innovation volume, value addition and market share.

Other categories included the emerging farmer, poultry and livestock farmer among other awards.

