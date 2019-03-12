The US government has dismissed as rumor and innuendo the insinuation it is contemplating to impose sanctions on Zambia on account of lack of media freedom.

US ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote said that his government has not made any public comment whatsoever about any such sanctions.

Mr. Foote stated that the US government however stands by its recent statement on the suspension of Prime TV’s broadcasting license.

In an exclusive interview with QTV News Mr. Foote has urged the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to reconsider its decision to ban the local TV station.

Mr. Foote stated the US will continue to stand up for human rights of the Zambian people, noting that the US is a staunch supporter of human rights which includes press freedom across the world.

