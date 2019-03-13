

The Egyptian Embassy in Lusaka will from 17th to 20th March, 2019 host a business delegation from the Federation of Egyptian Industries coming to hold several investment and cooperation meetings with Zambian government officials and their industries’ counterparts.

The delegation will comprise representatives of more than 15 Egyptian companies in various industries and a number of meetings have been arranged in particular fields of the group’s interest.

The Federation of Egyptian Industries will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Zambia Chambers of Commerce and Industries for cooperation.

Egyptian Ambassador to Zambia, Ahmed Mostafa has confirmed the development and has encouraged players in the Zambian industries to attended the B2B meeting and expand their businesses.

He said the delegation has seen potential cooperation in the local industries which is a response to the policy put in place by the Egyptian government of promoting investment in Africa.

Ambassador Mostafa said among the delegations’ field of interests are agriculture, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, Agro Chemicals, Food Processing, Printing and Packaging, Petroleum, Engineering, Wood processing and Construction industries.

The Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI) is one of the country’s largest employers’ associations, with 20 industrial chambers as members, representing over 60,000 industrial enterprises out of which more than 90% belong to the private sector; accounting for more than 7 million workers and 20% of the national economy.

Since its inception The Federation of Egyptian Industries has been carrying out its responsibilities towards defending and supporting Egyptian industries, firmly believing in industry as the pillar of the sustainable development of the country and as the tool to alleviate poverty and attain prosperity.

Therefore, FEI effectively advocates the common interests of its members and defends their positions towards governmental and legislative bodies, as well as other local and international associations.

