The Anti-Corruption Commission in Choma has arrested a former Mayor of Choma for Conflict of interest in a matter involving allocation of plots.

Mr. Professor Mwaanga, 46, of Silukiya Village in Choma has been charged with one count of conflict of interest contrary to Section 28(2) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 of the Laws of Zambia.

Details of the offence are that on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2015 and 31st December 2017 in Choma, Mwaanga, being a public officer, namely Mayor of Choma Municipal Council, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons, failed to declare interest in writing when he took part in the selection process for allocation of plots in which his wife Dainess Maingaila was an applicant.

Mwaanga has since been released on bond and will appear in Court on 17th April 2019.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by ACC Corporate Affairs Manager Jonathan Siame.

[Read 148 times, 148 reads today]