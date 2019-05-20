President Edgar Lungu has directed his Special Assistant for Project Monitoring and Implementation Andrew Chellah to quickly convene a meeting with all Copperbelt based Contractors and foreign firms.
President Lungu says the meeting is aimed at finding a solution to the non adherence to the law on 20% local contract allocation.
And the Head of State, Sunday, took to task the AVIC International Senior Consultant Lei Ying Qi who was at pains in explaining why no local firms have been engaged at the construction site for the Copperbelt International Airport.
The Local Contractors Consortium representative said the local contractors were being sidelined by the Foreign Firms.
Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said the Head of State wants all contractors, foreign firms and line ministries to urgently meet.
Mr Chanda reiterated that President Lungu wants the local contractors to benefit from all the Projects being implemented by foreign firms on the Copperbelt.
“President Lungu has therefore directed as follows; that the main contractors meet with the representative of the local contractors…Mr Andrew Chellah, Special Assistant to the President for Projects in State House, Engineer Ngulube from NCC, RDA – all the contracting parties in government to meet with the major contractors and come up with an amicable, not just administrative procedure but a mechanism to strictly adhere to that law,” said the Presidential Spokesperson.
A waste of hot air
No mining company will give contracts to Zambian supplier who are used to over price and corrupt government officials
It simply will not happen
No mining company will pay you 50% upfront for you to supply goods like government.
That meeting is a waste of time
Which company can give contracts to half drunk workers who come to work when they feel like and expect a full pay?
The Engineer you are bitter
Probably you are not even Zambian
Very unpatriotic
From my experience, a gave a Carter to my cousin some 6 years ago. And he was a “contractor”.
This is what he bosted, if they are given money to supply building river sand, they go dig behind the cemetery with shovels and deliver early morning before the inspection manager shows up at 10am. And that’s if “honest” to deliver something.
The guards don’t bother, they just open gates and direct where sand piles are. Sometimes they load clean sand from construction yard and drive off, and redeliver at 2pm claiming to be 2nd delivery.
I sold canter.
Awe kwena Mr. Lungu mwatupwisha amaka tata.
I think when I called you a parrot, I was being too kind.
Even a parrot does not repeat itself this much without acting.
@Nostradamus
Kkkkk, you sold the canter and ‘divorced’ like lungu and KCM, it was too much
Ever since he has been in office the LAZY BUM has never been pleased with 20% local contract allocation …what does that tell you about his leadership? You work it out
There is a video circulating by PF smart eagles page of LAZY LUNGU quizzing a poor Chink AVIC manager why 20% was not given to locals on Police housing projects…surely this govt should be ashamed of themselves you are the ones supposed to implementing this on GRZ projects; why should I as a main contractor give someone to fit windows or supply when my own people can do it?
Clueless Lungu is at it again. This guy is so inept and apparently appears weak with no motivation to do the right thing. Please go to Tanzania and learn how Magufuli’s administration effectively deals with foreign companies, especially in the mining sector. If Zambia had clear laws and guidelines that stipulate what’s expected of these companies, and what penalties they would face failure to observe the laws, there would be no need for these meaningless meetings with these companies. Clueless Lungu is either incredibly clueless, or he just doesn’t care about Zambia’s well being. The PF party should ask this guy to resign, like ANC made Zuma resign. We don’t mind another PF leader to step in Lungu’s place, as long as he/she is more effective than Lungu. Please PF save the…
… country from this mediocrity and cluelessness.
Local contractors are a shame! They don’t do proper works that’s why the Chinese guys gives jobs to each other
Chinese shouldn’t feel pit on women crashing rocks with hand hammers, and deliver to Airport by wheelbarrow. That is how we work.
They just have to pay on delivery, in cash. If pay by cheque, women get cheated by Banks in fees and sales tax. Cash!
Nostra…. – again posting incoherent drivel
The only way round this is if they can not avail 20% to Zambian contractor then they should build something tangible in the community where they are constructing a school classroom block, library, clinic…this is what they do in Nigeria its part of a Social Act.
@Jay Jay why are you sinking so low ??? You watch Nigerian movies ?
Why didn’t you think of Nepal or Cuba?
Nigeria?? You are becoming lazy bum.
You are crazy and clearly don’t know what you are talking about. Just continue working for people khoswe iwe.
The majority of Copperbelt suppliers have no integrity.
But they must be accorded by law what is theirs and given fair chance and opportunity to improve
Exactly spot on…its goes down to government itself not implementing this and penalizing all contractors who dont deliver but then how can you penalize a proxy company owned by Kampyongo
The government owes them nothing if they can’t even organize a union amongst themselves to hold politicians they vote in accountable. This sense of nonaccountability is the reason we are where we are now. “accorded by law what is theirs and given fair chance and opportunity to improve” lol u sound entitled,
It seems our government has no power over foreign contractors.A simple google search shows how weak the Lungu administration is as they keep talking about this and nothing is done.
December 2017- https://www.lusakatimes.com/2017/12/07/foreign-companies-not-sub-contracting-20-work-zambian-local-firms-agreed/
July 2018 – https://www.lusakatimes.com/2018/07/09/foreign-contractors-disobeying-presidential-directive-to-employ-local-contractors/
August 2018 https://www.lusakatimes.com/2018/08/22/foreign-contractors-urged-to-stick-to-policy-directive/
January 2019 https://www.lusakatimes.com/2019/01/15/state-house-gives-chinese-firm-2-weeks-ultimatum-to-comply-with-the-20-sub-contracting-policy/
Spot on …they have no power even on GRZ funded projects
So what has the person responsibile for this 20% allocation been doing all this time. These foreign contractors know PF government is weak so they will bend the rules as much as they want.
These are WASTED LUNGU YEARS..he is talking after billions of dollars have been paid that how useless and annoying this man is. You wonder if they even have a sober cabinet meeting.
WHEN ARE YOU EVER GONNA STOP SPEAKING LIKE AN OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTY LEADER?
Fix the goddamn mess goddammit!! This is so annoying. Don’t just sit there, watching every single thing you’re supposed to be keeping your pulse on getting out of control; and then you rise up and act like you’re allergic to mediocrity…. Hello we can all smell the coffee here, you’re the one tolerating this situation, you’re the one IN CHARGE OF THIS NATION’S AFFAIRS; hasn’t it sunk in yet???
Don’t be too harsh on him. You should see him in action at the airport!
Sadly you are talking to someone who has zero leadership qualities…he dont know whether he is going or coming
He is one president who has lowered the bar so much so that you think he needed orientation for the job.Totally clueless and urged on by his equally clueless characters as he drives the bus off the clifff…VIVA PF PAWATO kikiki
Lungu has driven PF in ditch. Guy Scot warned you . You called him Muzungu wopusa
Magie.el must be charged for economic sabotage
Ati “..ichitika itambika beve beka siba ona..”….kikiki
Do PF supporters know that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has failed to run this country
So let’s get this straight. This guy has failed to fire or even reshuffle his incompetent ministers. He is protecting those who are under corruption probes. And now he is the only one who appears to be issuing directives – whose effectiveness is as good as he looks… Tasililatu ndipo tizagwa monga kaya.
“And the Head of State, Sunday, took to task the AVIC International Senior Consultant Lei Ying Qi who was at pains in explaining why no local firms have been engaged at the construction site for the Copperbelt International Airport.” Local contractors are sketchy at best. A resolution and inspectors( I know costly ) has to be passed, with the latter on hand always, to see works done; if not Zambian courts through the ministry of Justice should take to court both local and foreign entities that do not do the work.
Just pontaring for nothing this lungu…..I told you from how he enjoys photo opportunities when cleaning garbage that this man does not put any systems in place so to enable him to come back next year and say or do the same again to show he is working
When Lungu speaks Local contracts on the Copperbelt, is he implying those Jerabos? When most contracts are given to friends and relatives which 20% is this man talking about when locals have to pay bribes to even have their tenders looked at. It is so clear the PF is officially in campaign mode trying to ice an already crippled economy where the same 20% locals he is talking about can’t even afford the corrupt fees being asked and only those spooning from the very corrupt top are placed under bogus companies to chew on top of what they get. This is the reason we have high unemployment if only 20% is what Zambians are given, where does that 70% go? And you wonder why there is no medicines in our hospitals and or Universities remain closed, we only have 20% to profit from all our resources…
I have heard this complaint annually & the same person is told to look into it. For us to know he is serious, some people have to be fired
So, the President has to jump over his sleeping Advisor and do the supervision himself but keep the non-performing Advisor – Leadership 101 refuses such management behaviour: fire Andrew Chellah first to show that you mean business and you will see how a new man will run wild to make sure his job is secure. Just passing legislation without putting implementation mechanisms is useless.
What is the required mark up in percentage for goods supplied or sold in Zambia by law because i know here in South Africa its 35%
Akubombenifye. The next time you post something use factual resource. SA is two hours aways from Lusaka hence most Zambians do business that side and some have companies in Jhb, therefore we have well informed on business on both sides. There is no law which regulates mark up on your products. It’s up to you to compete or get your self out of the market. So mark ups vary depending on the type of business you are doing.