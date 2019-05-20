President Edgar Lungu has directed his Special Assistant for Project Monitoring and Implementation Andrew Chellah to quickly convene a meeting with all Copperbelt based Contractors and foreign firms.

President Lungu says the meeting is aimed at finding a solution to the non adherence to the law on 20% local contract allocation.

And the Head of State, Sunday, took to task the AVIC International Senior Consultant Lei Ying Qi who was at pains in explaining why no local firms have been engaged at the construction site for the Copperbelt International Airport.

The Local Contractors Consortium representative said the local contractors were being sidelined by the Foreign Firms.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said the Head of State wants all contractors, foreign firms and line ministries to urgently meet.

Mr Chanda reiterated that President Lungu wants the local contractors to benefit from all the Projects being implemented by foreign firms on the Copperbelt.

“President Lungu has therefore directed as follows; that the main contractors meet with the representative of the local contractors…Mr Andrew Chellah, Special Assistant to the President for Projects in State House, Engineer Ngulube from NCC, RDA – all the contracting parties in government to meet with the major contractors and come up with an amicable, not just administrative procedure but a mechanism to strictly adhere to that law,” said the Presidential Spokesperson.

