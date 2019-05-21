The Electoral Commission of Zambia has said that the Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has notified Commission on the vacancy in Katuba Constituency and that the Commission is now awaiting guidance from the Attorney General’s office on the date for the by-election.

Speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka yesterday, ECZ Public Relations Manager Margaret Chimanse said that the preparations for the Katuba by election have started and the ECZ is ready to conduct a by-election.

The Katuba seat fell vacant after the death of UPND area Member of Parliament Patricia Mwashingwele.

Meanwhile, ECZ has anounce dates for the local Government by elections. Below is the full announcement

TWO (2) LOCAL GOVERNMENT WARD BY-ELECTIONS FOR MAAMBO AND LUPUI WARDS IN PEMBA AND MITETE DISTRICTS RESPECTIVELY

Notice is hereby given to the general public that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed Tuesday, 6th June, 2019 as the date on which to conduct Two (2) Local Government by-elections in Maambo Ward of Pemba District and Lupui Ward in Mitete District. The vacancies in Maambo and Lupui wards are as a result of resignations of councillors on 18th and 11th March 2019 respectively.

The polls will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

Aspiring candidates in the by-elections should lodge completed and attested statutory declaration and nomination papers subscribed before a Magistrate, Local Court Magistrate, Head of a Government Primary or Secondary School, Principal of a College, Commissioner of Oaths, Election Officer or Returning Officer on Thursday 23rd May.

Aspiring candidates in the Local Government by-elections should take along with them nine (9) supporters who must be registered voters in the affected wards. Aspiring candidates will be required to pay Four Hundred Kwacha (K400.00) non-refundable nomination fee.

Candidates for the ward by-elections must also present certified copies of their grade 12 certificates or equivalent or higher qualification.

In view of this, the Commission wishes to advise aspiring candidates who may wish to contest in these elections and by-elections that failure to comply with these requirements shall render the nomination papers null and void.

Media personnel and Registered Non-Governmental Organisations wishing to monitor/observe the elections are advised to apply for accreditation in the respective districts which will take place from 22nd May to 5th June, 2019.

Accreditation for political party officials wishing to monitor elections in the wards shall only be up to a maximum of 10 members per political party.

Please note that only a maximum of 5 accredited members per political party and two accredited representatives of NGOs shall be authorised to represent their respective political parties or NGOs at the Collation Centre (Totalling Centre).

Only three (3) senior officials of any participating political party with Electoral Commission of Zambia accreditation will be allowed to accompany aspiring candidates into the Nomination Centre during the filing of nominations. The rest of the supporters should remain outside the 400 metre parameter from the Nomination Centre in accordance with the law.

Note that the campaign period for these elections commences on Thursday 23rd May, 2019 after 15:00 hours and will end at 18:00 hours on Wednesday, 5th June, 2019.

In addition, not more than two (2) political party members per participating political party shall be allowed to witness counting of votes at the Polling Station.

WARD BY-ELECTIONS

1. Southern Province, Pemba District, Pemba Constituency, Maambo Ward.

2. Western Province, Mitete District , Mitete Constituency, Lupui Ward.

For any clarification, please contact the Public Relations Department on 0211 252208 or the District Electoral Officers in the respective districts.

Issued by

Margaret Chimanse

Public Relations Manager

For/The Commission

