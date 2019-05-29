The Football Association of Zambia has decided to endorse Andrew Kamanga for the post of CAF Executive Committee Member.
This was after the FAZ Ethics Committee decided to subject Mr Kamanga and Kalusha Bwalya to an Integrity Test.
The Ethics Committee recommended that Mr. Andrew Kamanga be processed for the candidature after passing the Integrity Test after Kalusha declined to undergo the requisite test that was prescribed under Article 60 of the FAZ Constitution.
“The conduct of the committee under Article 7 of the FAZ Constitution obliges the committee to observe the statutes, regulations, directives, decisions and codes of Ethics of FIFA, CAF and FAZ,” reads the report signed by committee members Kephas Katongo, Freddie Chalenga and Kizzy Moonga.
The Integrity Test is embedded in the FIFA Governance Regulations (FGR), Article 4, “Eligibility Checks, all members of the council (including the president) of the standing committees, of the independent committees as well as General Secretary shall be required to fulfil eligibility checks in accordance with Annex 1 of the FGR prior to their (re-) election or (re-) appointment. Annex 1, Clause 2 of the FGR requires that all candidates to be subjected to the Eligibility Test provide written consent of their willingness to undergo the Eligibility Test. “
The Committee reports that Kalusha declined to undergo the Integrity Test on account that he is an immediate past CAF executive member and that he had served out his ban by FIFA which was reduced (commuted).
“Mr. Bwalya’s objection to undergo the Eligibility Test is against the FIFA Governance Regulations,” reads the report.
The Committee stated that Mr. Kamanga underwent the test and was given the go-ahead to seek office.
“It is the Ethics Committee’s considered opinion that, given the fact that, given the fact the Eligibility Test was only administered on one candidate who possesses the ability to be nominated for the CAF Executive Committee position, the Ethics Committee has got no objection to nominate the candidate who was subjected to and met the Eligibility,” states the report.
Nominations for the elections that will held in July close on May 31, 2019.
This is according to a statement issued by FAZ Communications Officer Mwazi Chanda.
Typical Zambian choice.
Under Kamanga, football standards have dropped drastically.
What is it about Zambia and mediocrity?
Sad sad country “at the moment”.
Why dont someone ask Mr Great Galu why he wants to be on CAF committee? He knows deep down its for his own selfish reasons …he even donned a someone’s checked shirt (probably Bowman’s ) to look presentable as he knows once he gets the job he will pack his small bag and fook off back home to RSA till next election. This position for him is just for opening doors for his opportunities whilst using gullible bootlickers and corrupt politicians to fight his corner. He couldn’t even raise $10,000 payment for his FIFA charge he had to beg from Bowman another one with questionable income sources.
Who expected otherwise? Mappets.
This is a test of his own medicine…it reminds of these PF leaders who are enjoying medical trips to RSA at expense of poor taxpayers..10 years from now they will poor and in need of medical attention but there will none as UTH has no facilities they used all the money for Jets and overpriced useless projects.
Kalu is a thief.thatsvwhy he scampered from Tue integrity test.
Anaba ndalama zanyoko?
This is everything that is wrong with Zambian Politics: governance ….I remember Great Galu controlling this committee from his Blackberry phone and dishing out punishments to a late ZANACO coach for criticizing FAZ or his leadership. The Galu should have been laying the foundation for good governance then…surely this committee would never go against Kamanga and Great Galu knows it as he is an expert of this type of games.
This is why I advise leaders to invest in good governance as you might need it one day…I have no sympathy for any of them.
Both of them are compromised, even this guy who has been picked paid himself large sums of money.