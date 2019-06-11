To the Editor- Lusaka Times
RE: REPLY to your Edition entitled Ndola Businessman to demolish a Community School built on his land
Your story which appeared in your online media entitled as above on 27th May 2019, is misleadingly erroneous.Click here for story The issue of land in issue has been going on for years because of squatters who settled on the land belonging to other Zambians.
The facts are that the land belongs to inter-Africa Petroleum Limited a Zambian company wholly owned by Zambians. There is no foreigner or foreign investor involved. You will do well for yourselves and readers if you verified the information at PACRA office to check shareholders and directors. Further, There are less than 20 people of one family, who illegally went to build structures of the said land. The land is on Title Deeds and the same was obtained way before the squatters illegally settled on it. These people said that they were only settling on the land temporarily as they would look for alternative land. Eventually these people refused to move out as the company wanted to develop the area for purposes of business. These people even sued the company and lost and obviously the outcome of the court must be respected.
Upon losing the matter the illegal squatters have resorted to seeking sympathy by politicising the matter which is very clear. The MP in his bid to win votes to enhance his popularity has also ignorantly been issuing statements which are false and misleading.
The government has since given alternative land to the 20 squatters or illegal settlers in Kaloko but they have refused to do so. The people involved are mostly illegal fuel dealers commonly known as “Changanya traders”. They find the place suitable to conduct their illegal business hence their failure to vacate the land and the receive encouragement and confidence from the MP Hon. Jonas Chanda.
In a bid to further sensitise and politicise the issue the MP and the 20 people involved are saying that the people to be evicted are 5,000 when in fact its only 20 people. To further sensentionalise the issue the MP is now talking about a community school being demoslished which is a total fabrication. In fact our Company supports and promotes education particularly for the under privileged. We emphasise that there is no school whatsoever at verge of being demolished.
Further, we must state that it is both contemptuous for the MP Hon. Jonas Chanda to issue statements against Court Orders or meant to derail the decision of the courts. As MP he is a law maker who should be the first person to properly understand the role of the courts and the need thereof to respect Court decisions.
It is therefore, our appeal both to you as a media and the MP to desist from issuing misleading and unguarded statements lest you be cited for contempt of court which is a criminal offence which would lead to imprisonment.
Mambo Tembo
Director – Legal & Corporate Affairs
Inter-Africa Petroleum
Cc Hon. Jonas Chanda MP
Bwana Mkubwa Constituency
Is Inter-Africa Petroleum not owned by Zambians of somali origins ???
What an angry reply. I can only imagine how the squatters are treated if this Mambo Tembo can use such a tone to “clarify” the issue!
There is no smoke without fire – Leave the Zambians with at least the little dignity of owning a piece of land alone! You have sold almost everything to foreign entities. What sort of GRZ is this which does no care about its own people?
Shame on you ECL and shame on you all thieving individuals.
God bless Zambia.
Before some of you especially ba upnd start insulting on innocent people, verify whether the land in question belongs to company or not. Void issuing insults unnecessary we all know you’re not happy that you’re not government but please law is law and it must be respected. If the school was built on the land , it should be demolished, I would do the same if someone entered my private land. Be balanced in your thinking. Everything ni lungu. Awe. We know lungu is not doing the best but be fair.
Grabbing of land by illegal squatters is now a common and seemingly acceptable practice in certain parts of the country. I cry for my neighbor whose farm has been effectively grabbed by sponsored squatters. They came with the sweet talk of temporarily looking after the land whilst he was abroad earning capital to develop the farm. Against friendly advice, he agreed to have them because bululus just chewed the bucks he was sending to maintain the few structures he built before leaving, sending him fake pictures of progress on the farm. The poor guy is now fighting the settlers alone. Only when you become a victim will you appreciate why law should be adhered to, always, even when non-Zambians are the complainants.
If there is a court order it should be respected. If these Zambians are blue, black, white, yellow, Somali-Zambian or Chainama-Zambian – they are ZAMBIAN. Let the owners of the land appropriate it as required. When you are a landowner you know how difficult it is to acquire land and how very difficult it is to maintain it. Please, bloggers – let’s elevate our blogging just a little bit.
How do the poor disenfranchised get any land when most land has been sold of to foreigners ???
There is enough land for every Zambian but poorer Zambians need land near towns for employment reasons.
Alshabab is using Zambians to clean up money from pirates.
Zambians are just fronts