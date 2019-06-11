To the Editor- Lusaka Times

RE: REPLY to your Edition entitled Ndola Businessman to demolish a Community School built on his land

Your story which appeared in your online media entitled as above on 27th May 2019, is misleadingly erroneous.Click here for story The issue of land in issue has been going on for years because of squatters who settled on the land belonging to other Zambians.

The facts are that the land belongs to inter-Africa Petroleum Limited a Zambian company wholly owned by Zambians. There is no foreigner or foreign investor involved. You will do well for yourselves and readers if you verified the information at PACRA office to check shareholders and directors. Further, There are less than 20 people of one family, who illegally went to build structures of the said land. The land is on Title Deeds and the same was obtained way before the squatters illegally settled on it. These people said that they were only settling on the land temporarily as they would look for alternative land. Eventually these people refused to move out as the company wanted to develop the area for purposes of business. These people even sued the company and lost and obviously the outcome of the court must be respected.

Upon losing the matter the illegal squatters have resorted to seeking sympathy by politicising the matter which is very clear. The MP in his bid to win votes to enhance his popularity has also ignorantly been issuing statements which are false and misleading.

The government has since given alternative land to the 20 squatters or illegal settlers in Kaloko but they have refused to do so. The people involved are mostly illegal fuel dealers commonly known as “Changanya traders”. They find the place suitable to conduct their illegal business hence their failure to vacate the land and the receive encouragement and confidence from the MP Hon. Jonas Chanda.

In a bid to further sensitise and politicise the issue the MP and the 20 people involved are saying that the people to be evicted are 5,000 when in fact its only 20 people. To further sensentionalise the issue the MP is now talking about a community school being demoslished which is a total fabrication. In fact our Company supports and promotes education particularly for the under privileged. We emphasise that there is no school whatsoever at verge of being demolished.

Further, we must state that it is both contemptuous for the MP Hon. Jonas Chanda to issue statements against Court Orders or meant to derail the decision of the courts. As MP he is a law maker who should be the first person to properly understand the role of the courts and the need thereof to respect Court decisions.

It is therefore, our appeal both to you as a media and the MP to desist from issuing misleading and unguarded statements lest you be cited for contempt of court which is a criminal offence which would lead to imprisonment.

Mambo Tembo

Director – Legal & Corporate Affairs

Inter-Africa Petroleum

Cc Hon. Jonas Chanda MP

Bwana Mkubwa Constituency

