The Managing Director

ZESCO Limited

LUSAKA

RE: THE NEED TO EXCLUDE KEY HOSPITALS AND CLINICS FROM LOAD SHEDDING: THE CASE OF KITWE TEACHING HOSPITAL PAMSCO CLINIC

Reference is made to the above captioned matter.

I have noted with regret that some vital institutions, such as hospitals, have been included in the on-going load shedding schedules.

The case in point is the PAMSCO Clinic of Kitwe University Teaching Hospital. I was personally affected by the load shedding last week on Thursday 13, 2019 when I was scheduled for medical exams at 14.00 hrs at the clinic. Most procedures could not be conducted on account that vital equipment could not be operated without grid power. I was among several patients who had to wait for several hours before being attended to.

I understand that long before load shedding commenced, Hospital management engaged ZESCO management in Kitwe to exclude hospital facilities from load shedding but nothing has been done yet. ZESCO should be proactive and not reactive. It should not take until a life is lost at a hospital or clinic for ZESCO to take action.

Kindly intervene.

Yours in public service,

Peter Sinkamba

President

Green Party of Zambia

