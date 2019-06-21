Zanaco are very eager to end their ABSA Cup jinx against record winners Zesco United on June 22 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

2017 winners Zanaco face five-time champions Zesco in the two sides third meeting in the competition.

But Zanaco have lost in the last two clashes, both times in the final of the 2010 and 2016 editions.

“We will play Zesco and we think they are one of the best teams in the league but we have the ammunition that can stand against Zesco and get a win,” Numba said.

“All that we need is to work hard and see if we can win a trophy this season.

“At least we have booked our place in the final this could be the consolation after failing to win the league.”

Interestingly, Zesco beat Zanaco to top spot and a 2019 FAZ Super Division championship playoff qualification after they were separated only on goal difference when they finished tied on 33 points in first and second place respectively.

