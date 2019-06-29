George Lwandamina admits that the pressure weighs heavily on Zesco United heading into today’s 2019 league title decider against Green Eagles in Lusaka.

Seven-time champions Zesco seek a third successive league title but Eagles stand in their away at Woodland Stadium this afternoon.

Eagles are contesting their debut league title since their promotion in 2008.

“I think we have been in this business for quite some time, psychologically any situation creates its anxieties. We are no exception as football family it goes with the same it is the reaction of the body,” Lwandamina said.

“I am sure we have more to fight in this game compared to Eagles.

“Experience does not matter in football. Football is a game of situations, new and old situations will arise.

“It is unpredictable; it is how best you go into this best. How best you create your chances and put them away and how best you defend. It is a one-off there is no replay or return match it has to be decided.”

