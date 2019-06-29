The Zambia Amateur Athletics Association has insisted that it has the powers to regulate all running activities in the country.

In a statement, ZAAA says mass participation in any sport under the National Sport Policy is subject to regulation.

“We are not stopping any individuals or companies from running or walking for their fitness as the social media peddlers seem to propagate. Running Clubs run without being stopped or regulated, while some are now seeking partnership or affiliation to upgrade their status and enjoy some Club privileges from ZAAA,” the statement read.

“Please note that Mass Participation in any Sport under the National Sport Policy is subject to regulation. In any case, all who are now complaining want to use our Sport to raise funds for their interests without Partnering with ZAAA.”

It added, “While others want to use our Sport and Properties to enhance their Brands without entering into a win-win Partnership with ZAAA. We decided to provide this additional reinforcement information of actions to enable you have our side of the story too, apart from what is already provided for in our Constitution and the National Sport Policy.”

