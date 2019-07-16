President Edgar Lungu is today expected to travel to Kenya where he will attend that country’s trade fair.
Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji says it is important for the President to attend the event because it will enhance regional trade.
Mr. Malanji has told journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka that the head of state is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.
He said President Lungu will be accompanied by Commerce Minister Christopher Yaluma and is expected back on Wednesday July 17th, 2019.
Lungu loves being at KKIA he just had to go to Kenya on flimsy excuse.At least he should go learn from Kenya’s new 12 lane expressways and their new 500km high speed railway.
You mean learn how to enhance voter suppression from the mother of tribalism and corruption?
If one objectively schemed Chagwa’s manoeuvres, one will see that he is laying out a plan by learning from tyrannical leaders who’ve become his friends.
Look at him trying to welcome Sise of Egypt who cancelled last minute, then Mnangagwa and it was Kabila who was invited with a return favour of Chagwa going to DRC under the subterfuge of the ex head of state fathers’s funeral.
Chagwa can’t go to countries such as Rwanda, Botswana, Tanzania, Namibia, Angola, Mozambique, Mali, Senegal, Mauritius etc. All those countries in Africa performing well and uridine their resources well, are not on Chagwa’s list of friends to visit.
One can read this Chagwa chap like a book. He wants enjoy, he…
One can read this Chagwa chap like a book. He wants enjoy, he is a play boy after all, chap told us he’d no plan.
This is an example of a man that likes to go visiting other people’s houses yet those visits are not reciprocated.
What came out of those visits to Turkey, Russia, Israel etc. etc. ?
Lungu loves to waste tax payers money.
And yet this potato can not even pay civil servant salaries. Schools do not have desks, children are dying in hospitals because of lack of medicine. CBU has been closed indefinitely. The list is long.
Easily the worst president we have had by a large distance.
Totally useless.
He should also learn about the reconciliation between Uhuru and Odinga..so that he does it with HH..
Trust me, he won’t listen to Dr Bwalya Ngandu’s professional guidance on the need for fiscal discipline! We can’t achieve fiscal health without fiscal discipline and restraint from the top! Why is Magufuli not going and why is it that only him has to visit every country? What has Zambia achieved in helping other countries gain independence apart from Xenophobia from the same countries we helped? We are not saying he should not travel but he needs to begin to mind his own business back home and delegate or decline some of these invitations! Sending technocrats to these events makes more sense and works well for Austerity!
Uyo Chakolwa ever the State House playboy ayenda futi, leaving a country grappling with Corruption Nepotism, stagnation & extremely high inflation.
While he’s at it, he will have his usual lazy tarmac “press conferences” with a hangover headache from the night before.
When we say lungu is always travelling earning all these allawances so when the time comes for him to account for his sudden wealth, he can point to these allawances……..
That trick will not work lungu.