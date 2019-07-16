President Edgar Lungu is today expected to travel to Kenya where he will attend that country’s trade fair.

Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji says it is important for the President to attend the event because it will enhance regional trade.

Mr. Malanji has told journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka that the head of state is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said President Lungu will be accompanied by Commerce Minister Christopher Yaluma and is expected back on Wednesday July 17th, 2019.

