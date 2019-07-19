Minister of Justice Given Lubinda yesterday mocked a fake resignation letter that was circulated on social media saying that he had resigned from his Ministerial position .
When Parliament resumed yesterday afternoon, Hon Lubinda caused drama when he was spotted seated at the back bench.
This prompted a point-of order that was raised by Chembe Member of Parliament, Hon Sebastian Kopulande, who wanted the Speaker the House to inform them why Hon. Lubinda was seated at the back bench.
In his ruling, the Speaker stated that he is quick to implement such decision especially regarding sitting arrangements.
When the audio of the exchange with the Speaker went viral, it caused more confusion as he seemed to confirm the assertions that Hon. Lubinda had resigned especially that a fake letter circulated last night on social media, purporting to show his resignation.
Parliament is in Session and Hon Lubinda has since returned to his seat at the Front Bench.
A member of Parliament explained what happened.
“When we entered Parliament, Hon. Lubinda said he was going to sit in the backbench to tease those who fabricated that letter about his resignation.”
“When Hon. Kopulande was raising a point of order Hon. Lubinda sat in the backbench, while Hon. Kopulande was on the floor Hon. Lubinda moved and sat next to Hon. Kopulande (still in the backbench).”
“By the time the Speaker was passing his rulling, Hon. Lubinda had moved back to his ministerial seat”
That reveals that our Representatives in parliament are not serious. It looks like the person who raised the Point of Order and the Speaker where both part of the Prank. Next time the same persons will blame the media for misrepresenting facts when they are the ones creating an enabling environment for Journalists to do so.