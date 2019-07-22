Green Eagles’ CAF Champions League debut will see them face Orlando Pirates of South Africa.

Eagles,who made ther continental debut in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup, will face the South African giants in the preliminary round of the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League next month.

Pirates will visit Eagles in the first leg on August 9 and away in Johannesburg on August 24.

It will be Pirates third encounter against Zambian opposition in continental football in which they enjoy a 100 percent record after previously eliminating Mighty Mufulira Wanderers and Zanaco in the same competition.

Winner over both legs will face either KMKM of Zanzibar or Desportivo de 1 Agosto of Angola in the pre-group stage.

And Zesco United will travel to eSwatini to face Green Mamba in their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie on August 9 and host the latter in Ndola a week later.

Green Mamba return to Zambia for the first time since 2001 of the defunct CAF Cup when they eliminated Zanaco at the same stage.

Winner will take on Young Africans of Tanzania or Botswana’s Township Rollers for a place in the group stage.

In the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup, Buildcon will make their continental debut against Young Buffaloes of eSwatini whom they will host in the first round in Ndola.

Bidvest Wits of South Africa will visit the winner of that tie in the second round first leg in September.

Zanaco are on bye of the same competition where they await preliminary round victor of Jwaneng Galaxy from Botswana versus Bolton CYC of Mauritius in the penultimate knockout round this September

[Read 202 times, 202 reads today]