Zambia will know their group stage opponents in 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers on July 29 when the draws are made in Cairo.

Chipolopolo is among the 26 highest ranked Africa zone teams on the FIFA charts who enjoy byes from the preliminary knockout rounds that will see 28 second tier ranked teams play home and away during the dates of September 2-10.

The 28 teams in September’s preliminary stage fixtures are Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, eSwatini, Lesotho, Comoros, Botswana, Burundi, Ethiopia, Liberia, Mauritius, Gambia, South Sudan, Chad, Sao Tomé e Principe, Seychelles, Djibouti, Somalia and Eritrea.

The 14 preliminary round winners will join top 26 teams who will be drawn in ten pools for the group stage matches that kick off next March and battle in the league round until the final fixtures during the dates of October 4-12, 2021.

The top finishers in each of the ten groups will then advance to the knockout playoff stage in November 2021 where the top five ranked remaining sides will face the bottom five ranked sides on the FIFA charts for Africa’s qualification spots at the Qatar finals.

