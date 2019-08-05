President Edgar Lungu has called on the Church and other stakeholders to help unite the Lunda and Luvale people of Zambezi District in North Western Province.

The President said he is saddened by the continued tribal conflict between the two ethnic groupings which he said must be brought to an end.

President Lungu said the latest fighting between the two tribes during the delimitation exercise meeting organised by the Electoral Commission of Zambia in Zambezi District is embarrassing.

The President also wondered why the two ethnic groupings have continued to fight in Zambezi District despite them interacting freely in government.

President Lungu was speaking to Journalists at Kansanshi Hotel in Solwezi North Western Province on various issues affecting the National.

Meanwhile President Edgar Lungu is disappointed that some traditional leaders, Civil Society Leaders and Church leaders have misinterpreted his statement where he said the current UPND Leader cannot be President of Zambia.

President Lungu said it is disappointing that Traditional leaders and other stakeholders have twisted his statement claiming it was targeted at the Tonga speaking people.

“At no point did I say that Tongas will never rule this country, my statement was directed at one person whose character does not befit a national leader. How can people who are able to read and write twist my statement like that? This is embarrassing”, he said.

President Lungu maintained that one day Zambia will have a Tonga President but not Hakainde Hichilema.

