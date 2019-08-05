A 39 year old South African national has died in a fire incident in Kitwe’s Nkana East area in which two more South Africans and a Zambian survived.

In the latest incident, the deceased died when their rented house caught fire and was extensively burnt in the early hours of this morning.

Lubwa Ward Councilor Julius Kaunda has told ZNBC News that of the three survivors, two have been injured while one escaped unhurt.

Mr Kaunda who rushed to the scene , said fire started this morning and by the time it was put off, the South African national was already dead.

One of the survivors Anthony Irvin a South African national, said the fire started from the kitchen around 01:50hrs.

He said the whole house was engulfed in smoke but he managed to get his colleagues outside the house except the deceased who he could not locate.

Mr Irvin suspects that the fire could have been started by some gas explosion in the kitchen.

The four fire victims work for ENL, an electrical firm.

And Kitwe Teaching Hospital Public Relations Officer Phoebe Chileya has confirmed receiving the body of the deceased.

Ms Chileya could however not disclose the names of the deceased.

This comes barely 24 hours when another house in Chachacha area of Kitwe was extensively burnt together with an undisclosed amount of money belonging to a Chinese national who was renting the property.

