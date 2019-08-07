Shepolopolo are 90 minutes away from their debut COSAFA Women’s Cup final appearance when they face Botswana in Thursday’s semifinals in Port Elizabeth.

Beauty Mwamba’s side has been semifinalist in the last two editions and would like to gone one better than their bronze medal win in the 2017 edition.

Shepolopolo will also be playing Botswana for the second successive time at the tournament after meeting in the group stage.

The two sides drew 0-0d in their final match on August 6 to finish first and second respectively tied on 7 points but separated only on goal difference.

Botswana qualified to the last four as the best second place finisher from the three-group tournament.

I know we can do better in the next round. Going into the next round, there is nothing to reserve (against Botswana),” Mwamba said.

“(In the group stage) we knew that a win or draw (against Botswana) will still see us through, but for this game, we are going flat out for a win.”

But Shepolopolo must be more ruthless against Botswana side that has yet to concede at goal at the tournament South Africa is hosting from July 31 to August 11.

This is not only after her players failed to score for the first time at the tournament in Tuesday’s draw, but also after striker Rachel Nachula failed to convert a soft penalty in that same match against Botswana .

Winner will face Zimbabwe or defending champions South Africa in the final on August 11.

Meanwhile, in the 2019 COSAFA U20 Women’s Cup which is being held simultaneously at the same venue, Shepolopolo U20 will face Zimbabwe for a place in the August 11 final.

Winner will face Tanzania or hosts South Africa in the final.

