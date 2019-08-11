Shepolopolo U20 settled for silver today in South Africa after losing 2-1 to Tanzania in the 2019 COSAFA U20 Women’s Cup final in Port Elizabeth.

The result handed Shepolopolo U20’s only defeat after winning their last four matches at the tournament that also included a 2-1 victory over Tanzania in the group stage.

Tanzania took a 1-0 halftime lead against Shepolopolo through Opa Sanga after a defensive mix-up that involved goalkeeper and Captain Anna Mukumbuta and her defender.

But Shepolopolo midfielder Loveness Malunga leveled matters in the 56th minute with a breathtaking long-range volley.

However, Portasia Mbunda put matters beyond doubt for Tanzania, matching Malunga’s breathtaking goal for Shepolopolo and the result sees the guest side from the CECAFA zone crowned inaugural COSAFA U20 Women’s Cup champions.

Later this afternoon, senior Shepolopolo will be hoping not to also be coming back home with silver when they face defending champions and host Banyana Banyana in the 2019 COSAFA Women’s Cup final.

