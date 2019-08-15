Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi has cautioned against underrating 2019/2020 CAF Champions League opponents Orlando Pirates who have hit a bad patch.

Pirates on Wednesday night lost 3-0 away to SuperSport United in a South African league match in Pretoria.

The Gauteng derby loss was Pirates second successive competitive defeat that came five days after Eagles beat them 1-0 away in Lusaka in a Champions League preliminary round,first leg match on August 10.

“We will not go to sleep just because Orlando Pirates lost to SuperSport United,” Chiyangi said.

“That’s a local league and we are playing them in the Champions League.

“The magnitude of the games differ so they will definitely put on a hard fight.”

Eagles will visit Pirates in Johannesburg on August 24 where they need a draw to advance to the pre-group stage but a 2-1 defeat will still see them through on away goals rule.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]