South African Police in Gauteng Province have recovered the four Zambian trucks that were hijacked in that country in the early hours of Sunday.

Three of the trucks were found abandoned in the industrial area of Steeledale, about 15 kilometers from the hijacking scene in Wadeville, Germiston.

The other truck was also found abandoned around Dragon City area within Johannesburg.

According to the information made available to the Zambian Mission in Pretoria, the four trucks were recovered by South African Police in conjunction with a private vehicle tracking firm that the companies had engaged to provide tracking system for their trucks.

First Secretary for Press and Public Relations Naomi Nyawali says the locations of the abandoned trucks were discovered by following signals that were transmitted by trackers that were installed on the trucks.

Mrs Nyawali said the the trucks have since been parked at the South African Police FNB impounding yard in Soweto awaiting further investigations.

She said authorities indicated that no arrests have been made so far in connection with the matter but that all the vehicle engines they were carrying destined for reconditioning at some garages were missing.

Mrs Nyawali said the Mission was further informed that the trucks were found in good condition.

She said in a statement that all the four Zambian drivers that were victims of the hijacking are still in South Africa awaiting for further instructions.

