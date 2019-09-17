Zesco United eye top spot on the FAZ Super Division log on Wednesday when they visit Nakambala Leopards in Mazabuka.

The defending champions are back in league action just three days after returning home on Sunday following their 1-1 away draw against Young Africans of Tanzania in a 2019/2020CAF Champions League pre-group stage , first leg match in Dar-es -Salaam.

Zesco are currently seventh on 3 points after one game played, three points behind leaders Napsa Stars, Nkana and Red Arrows who all won in Week Two over the weekend.

Despite perennial grumblings by visiting teams about the dimensions and pitch conditions at Nakambala Stadium, Mazabuka has been a good hunting ground for Zesco.

Zesco have won in all their last five visits and trace their last defeat there to the 2014 season when they lost 2-0.

Last season, Zesco won 2-1 away and 2-0 at home with the highlight seeing Nigerian winger Quadri Kola scoring a goal each over both legs.

Meanwhile, Nakambala head into the match seeking their first points of the season after starting the campaign with another tough game following a 1-0 away defeat at Arrows on August 31 in Lusaka.

A point in midweek for Zeddy Saileti’s side is critical because they have a third successive big game coming up this Saturday when they take the short drive to Choma to face 2019 runners-up Green Eagles in their Southern Province derby.

