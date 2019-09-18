Jesse Were opened his 2019/20 FAZ Super Division account with a hat-trick on Wednesday to propel Zesco United to the top of the log in their away win at Nakambala Leopards in Mazabuka.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions crushed Nakambala 3-0 in a Week Two fixture at Nakambala Stadium.

Were put Zesco ahead in the 15th minute via a penalty after midfielder Thabani Kamusoko was fouled by Nakambala defender Given Sinyangwe.

The Kenyan striker sent Zesco 2-0 into the break when he finished off an assist from Quadri Kola on the stroke of halftime.

Were ensured he took home the ball in the 53rd minute to seel his three goals lift Zesco to the summit of the table on maximum 3 points, in a four-way tie with Napsa Stars, whom they’ve relegated to second spot, Nkana and Red Arrows.

Zesco are back in action this Saturday when they host another winless side Lumwana Radiants in Ndola.

Nakambala stay on zero points after two rounds of matches played with their confidence hit hard ahead of Saturday’s Southern Province derby in Choma against 2019 runners-up Green Eagles.

