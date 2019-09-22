Today’s Scripture

“Praise the Lord, you his angels, you mighty ones who do his bidding, who obey his word…”

(Psalm 103:20, NIV)

Angels Move On Your Behalf

Did you know that when you speak words of faith, angels are dispatched to move on your behalf? The Scripture tells us that God gives His angels charge over us. That means, when God hears you declaring His Word, He says to the angels, “Do you hear My child speaking words of faith? He believes I can do great things. Angels, I have an assignment for you. Go to work and begin to turn the situation around.” And the angels obey His Word!

If we could pull back the curtain on the unseen realm, we would see a host of angels and heavenly beings watching over us. That’s why it’s so important to guard what we say because, with our words, we either open a door for God and His angels to move on our behalf, or we open a door for the enemy and the forces of darkness.”

Make the decision today to only speak words of faith and life over you, your home and your family. Declare God’s Word and His promises and let your words set the angels into motion to help you fulfill the destiny God has planned for you!

A Prayer for Today

“Father in heaven, thank You for the relationships in my life. Help me find creative ways to connect with the people I love. Help me to walk and live in a spirit of unity as You commanded in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

