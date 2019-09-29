Green Eagles on Sunday night beat Premiero de Agosto away in Luanda away but tumbled out of the CAF Champions league.

Eagles won 1-0 in Angola but are out on away goals rule after losing 2-1 at home in the first leg in Lusaka on September 14 to bow out 2-2 on aggregate.

Tapson Kaseba scored the final leg games’ lone goal in the 44th minute.

Eagles have one more card to play in the second tier CAF Confederation Cup where the losers from the CAF Champions League pre-group stage have been relegated to face September’s second round winners.

Draws for both the CAF Champions League group stage and CAF Confederation Cup pre-group phase will be made on October 9 in Cairo where Eagles will join two other Zambian clubs.

Zesco United are through to the CAF Champions League group stage.

Zanaco will be hoping to avoid Eagles in their CAF Confederation Cup last 32 round in the battle to qualify for the league round of the competition.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]