The UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says it is clear that President Edgar Lungu and his Patriotic Front have failed to govern the country.
Mr Katuka has charged that President Lungu and the PF have no solutions to the problems they have caused on millions of Zambians.
He said President Lungu’s ministers do not even understand what Zambians are going through under their Leadership as they do not care about the suffering masses.
Mr Katuka noted that while Tanzania is reducing fuel pump price, President Lungu and his PF are seeing an opportunity for making money.
He said it is clear that President Edgar Lungu and his PF went into government to eat and not to serve the people of Zambia.
Mr Katuka has advised the PF to impose subsidies on imported fuel so that the economic realities arising from fuel increase do not create further economic shock.
“Already, prices of some commodities in supermarkets have been revised and these will negatively affect the poor Zambians . Many Zambians now believe that the PF went into leadership without a plan and this is evident from the way they have destroyed the country”, he added.
Mr Katuka said ever since President Lungu took over leadership, the country’s economy has been sinking from a growth rate of 7 percent per annum when PF took over government from the MMD, Finance minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu now projects the economy to decline to 2 percent next year.
He has urged President Lungu to resign and allow for a serious leader to correct the wrongs and economic hardships he has created as he can change nothing even if he is given more years to govern.
Katuka, wishful thinking. Katuka looks like he has Hemo Inside Vale (HIV). He speaks under the influence of drugs.
Ok so hh will subsidize fuel? I don’t think so he has told you the way forward is to cut out middle men! Even when advised that the fuel industry does not have retail transactions they are all wholesale with no direct transactions. But maybe you don’t listen to your President when he speaks. Subsidies! Wow
Rubbish
Thank you Katuka, I observe that even you are not suggesting that HH is an option. We know your true opinion of HH anyway, are you not from Andy Mazoka era?
And where would you get money to subsidise electricity, fuel, mealue meal, etc if you didn’t borrow recklessly too?
Iam of a different opinion. Subsidies mean taking from other areas of need to fuel. I would instead suggest, perhaps they can re-look at the pricing model of fuel and see which tax component can be suspended for a period.
Does road fund (fuel levy) still exist in the costing? That is one such tax which can be suspended because we now have road toll fees for the specific road infrastructure. Can also suspend certain duties or reduce for the period on imported fuel or lastly they can re look at what time they compute the taxes on the imported fuel. For example, taxes can be collected before adding other fees such ERB fees and so on.
Wonder what can happen if pump prices were liberalized, each player charging according to their cost and profit margins. With competition, will it be higher…