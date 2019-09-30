The UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says it is clear that President Edgar Lungu and his Patriotic Front have failed to govern the country.

Mr Katuka has charged that President Lungu and the PF have no solutions to the problems they have caused on millions of Zambians.

He said President Lungu’s ministers do not even understand what Zambians are going through under their Leadership as they do not care about the suffering masses.

Mr Katuka noted that while Tanzania is reducing fuel pump price, President Lungu and his PF are seeing an opportunity for making money.

He said it is clear that President Edgar Lungu and his PF went into government to eat and not to serve the people of Zambia.

Mr Katuka has advised the PF to impose subsidies on imported fuel so that the economic realities arising from fuel increase do not create further economic shock.

“Already, prices of some commodities in supermarkets have been revised and these will negatively affect the poor Zambians . Many Zambians now believe that the PF went into leadership without a plan and this is evident from the way they have destroyed the country”, he added.

Mr Katuka said ever since President Lungu took over leadership, the country’s economy has been sinking from a growth rate of 7 percent per annum when PF took over government from the MMD, Finance minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu now projects the economy to decline to 2 percent next year.

He has urged President Lungu to resign and allow for a serious leader to correct the wrongs and economic hardships he has created as he can change nothing even if he is given more years to govern.

