Home-based players of the Zambia U23 enter camp in Lusaka this week to commence preparations for next month’s 2019 U23 AFCON in Egypt.

Beston Chambeshi’s side will hold preliminary training camp from October 8-16.

All the foreign-based players will join the team at later date ahead of the tournament Egypt will host from November 8-22.

Chambeshi’s side is in Group B together with Cote d’Ivoire, 2015 Bronze medal winners South Africa and defending champions Nigeria.

Zambia will kick off their campaign on November 9 against South Africa , then play Cote d’Ivoire on November 12, and close their Group B assignments on November 15 against Nigeria.

Group A comprises of Cameroon, Ghana, and Mali and hosts Egypt.

The top two teams from each group will qualify to the semifinals on November 18 while the third and fourth playoff will be played on November 21 and the final on November 22.

All group and knockout matches will be played in Cairo.

The tournament winners, runners-up and third place finishers will represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Football tournament next summer.

GOALKEEPERS:Mangani Banda (Zanaco), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi), Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Patrick Chooma (KYSA)

DEFENDERS:Shemmy Mayembe, Edward Tembo, Solomon Sakala (all Zesco United), Paul Banda (Buildcon), Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco), Wayne Museba, Field Kandela, Prosper Chiluya, Zachariah Chilongoshi (all Kabwe Warriors), Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Benson Chali (Forest Rangers), Boston Muchindu (Green Eagles)

MIDFIELDERS:Linos Makwaza (Power Dynamos), Clinton Lubula (Kansanshi Dynamos), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Oliver Lumbiya (Young Nkana), Musonda Siame (Lumwana Radiants), Harrison Chisala (Nkana), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon)

STRIKERS:Twiza Chaibela (Kabwe Warriors), Crispin Sakulanda (Red Arrows), Biston Banda (Buildcon)

[Read 30 times, 30 reads today]