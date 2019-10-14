Kalusha Bwalya says there was need to recognise and honour more retired footballers.

Football icon Kalusha was at the weekend honoured by the Luapula Provincial administration together with athletics great Samuel Matete.

The ceremony culminated into a football match between Kalusha’s peers and other past national team players led by 2012 Africa Cup winning captain Christopher Katongo played in Kitwe on Sunday.

‘I want to thank Honourable Nixon Chilangwa for doing the Luapula Expo. This game was played because of the Luapula Expo. Also Honourable Ronald Chitotela thought we play on the Copperbelt that is why we had a lot of players from 1994 going up until the young boys like Christopher Katongo,’ Kalusha said.

Linos Chalwe and Nchimunya Mweetwa scored as the Katongo led team thumped the Kalusha captained side 2-0 at Arthur Davies Stadium.

‘Yes lovely moment. Most of the boys have done Chipolopolo very proud I hope Zambia being a Christian nation they will always be remembered,’ the 1988 African Footballer of the Year said.

‘This game was also played because of Samuel Matete and the people who are not here today. We are thankful to the people for coming and you the media for supporting the game.’

