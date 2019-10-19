Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Dr Martin Malama has charged that opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema sneaked out of the country to avoid attending the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation.
Dr Malama said Mr Hichilema conveniently left Zambia for the US to avoid attending the prayers.
He said the UPND is using his time in the USA to meet his friends form the Freemanson society.
Mr Malama was speaking in Parliament on Thursday evening when he contributed to debate on estimate of expenditure for the office of the Vice President.
Mr Malama wondered what kind of a leader Mr Hichilema is to leave the country at a time when Zambia is going through a number of challenges.
“Mr Speaker, the leader of the largest opposition political party in this country has decided to sneak out the country at a crucial time. He is in the US at the invitation of his friends the Freemasons leaving behind a lot of challenges here. What kind of a leader is he?”
He added, “Mr Hichilema is in the US now, he should ask for a lady called Oprah and she will tell him that when there was a crisis in New Orleans, Oprah left her house with her hair undone and in shabby clothing to go and help out the people. That is leadership Mr Speaker and Mr Hichilema is abandoning his people at a crucial time.”
Dr Malama said Mr Hichilema’s trip to the USA was part of benefits of belonging to the African Liberal Network which he said promotes gay rights.
“He has traveled to America because he wants to go and meet his friends from ALN where they promote the gay agenda.”
Malama is clearly not the sharpest knife in the kitchen drawer.
As things are in Zambia, I would rather have a competent Freemanson as president and have a better economy than incompetent debt-lover Lungu and his PF minions.
Jesus didnt force anyone to fast with him
I didnt fast too
fasting is personal,what kind of doctor are you .l think you forged your qualifications and no wonder President lungu ca not appoint you as minister.
Just start paying illegal salaries and other allowances you stole from Zambian people in 2016 as ordered by the Concourt. We are interested in our money so it can go to subside fertilizer which is very high.
Leaving the country at crucial time???? I thought that would be the best advice to Lungu. Advisers advising a wrong person.
Comment:I thought this man is matured and wise does he know that is a big accusation . I think he is part of the group and he knows better
This is shallow thinking and hypocritical! Just yesterday you were speaking in tongues today you are showing your true colors. Plase stop using God’s name in vain you brood of vipers.
Thats why President Sata mhsrp blast trhis man in front of cameras and later fired him, surely are these the kind of leaders we deserve as a Country? Yo President who is the main game changer in all that we are going through in our nation goes out of this Country every now and then and we have never even seen any achievement from all his trips, Zambian people have have complained that its costly but u have given it a blind ear with yo leader. Now u want to someone who has his own money and he has advised u on several occasions on how to boost the economy but u dont want to listen to him and now u are yapping that he is leaving the Country at a critical time 4real just coz u have yo fake prayer and fasting which is not even meaningful. Zambian people are now alert they know that yo PF…
One must be shocked that we are lead by these mangwams squramassing as leaders and you expect your country to develop
I wonder how some people acquired doctorates…… This is pure childish thinking……. So Mr. Malama if HH was to attend the 18th October prayers, would the Kariba dam have been filled to start the full capacity generation of power to boost the economy, or the treasury to be at least $8B?
No wonder Mr. Sata (MHSRIP) FIRED YOU, brainless being iwe chi mudala.
Comment: I knew it, someone had to say it. It’s a pity it comes from someone who doesn’t look too normal…