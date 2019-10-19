Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Dr Martin Malama has charged that opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema sneaked out of the country to avoid attending the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation.

Dr Malama said Mr Hichilema conveniently left Zambia for the US to avoid attending the prayers.

He said the UPND is using his time in the USA to meet his friends form the Freemanson society.

Mr Malama was speaking in Parliament on Thursday evening when he contributed to debate on estimate of expenditure for the office of the Vice President.

Mr Malama wondered what kind of a leader Mr Hichilema is to leave the country at a time when Zambia is going through a number of challenges.

“Mr Speaker, the leader of the largest opposition political party in this country has decided to sneak out the country at a crucial time. He is in the US at the invitation of his friends the Freemasons leaving behind a lot of challenges here. What kind of a leader is he?”

He added, “Mr Hichilema is in the US now, he should ask for a lady called Oprah and she will tell him that when there was a crisis in New Orleans, Oprah left her house with her hair undone and in shabby clothing to go and help out the people. That is leadership Mr Speaker and Mr Hichilema is abandoning his people at a crucial time.”

Dr Malama said Mr Hichilema’s trip to the USA was part of benefits of belonging to the African Liberal Network which he said promotes gay rights.

“He has traveled to America because he wants to go and meet his friends from ALN where they promote the gay agenda.”

