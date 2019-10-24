Over $3.8 billion has been invested in Zambia by Chinese firms in various fields.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie disclosed this at a media briefing in Lusaka to mark the 55th Anniversary, since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Zambia and China.

Mr Li said over 600 Chinese enterprises are currently operating in Zambia and have invested in sectors such as mining, agriculture, and construction, among others.

He revealed that last year alone, Zambia attracted about $ 5 billion, with Zambia’s exports to China exceeding $ 4.1 billion.

Mr Li explained that the Zambia-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone has contributed an amount of $550 million in taxes and created about 9, 000 jobs.

And Zambia has been invited to attend the second China International Import Expo as a representative of Africa, to take place in early November.

Mr Li said the expo is expected to take place in Shanghai, China where various Zambian companies will show case their products.

He said China will continue to put in place measures to support high quality Zambian products likely to penetrate the Chinese market.

Meanwhile, Mr Li noted that Chinese enterprises and financial institutions have also laid a foundation for industrialization and agricultural modernization for of Zambia.

He also cited the Health and Education sectors as some of the fields that have received technical support from the Chinese government.

Mr Li has since urged the Zambian media to positively highlight the cooperation between Zambia and China as well as the benefits to the general citizenry.

China established its bilateral ties with Zambia on October 29th, 1964.

