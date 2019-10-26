The government has cautioned Zambians against selling land to foreigners.

Lands Minister Jean Kapata says Zambians should think of their children before selling land to foreigners.

Ms. Kapata says currently the law does not allow the government to stop individuals from selling land to whoever they want.

She told ZNBC News that it is sad that people have taken advantage of this to sell land to foreign nationals without considering the implications of their decisions.

The Minister has expressed sadness that the government is being accused of giving out land to foreigners when it is the individuals who are doing so.

Ms. Kapata said the new land policy will only allow foreigners to own land for investments.

She said the policy also provides for investors to surrender the land to the government in a case where they decide to close their business.

[Read 355 times, 355 reads today]