The government has cautioned Zambians against selling land to foreigners.
Lands Minister Jean Kapata says Zambians should think of their children before selling land to foreigners.
Ms. Kapata says currently the law does not allow the government to stop individuals from selling land to whoever they want.
She told ZNBC News that it is sad that people have taken advantage of this to sell land to foreign nationals without considering the implications of their decisions.
The Minister has expressed sadness that the government is being accused of giving out land to foreigners when it is the individuals who are doing so.
Ms. Kapata said the new land policy will only allow foreigners to own land for investments.
She said the policy also provides for investors to surrender the land to the government in a case where they decide to close their business.
Why don’t you push for a law amendment to make it illegal for a foreigner to own our land? This would be more patriotic than some of these controversial bills you are wasting our precious time on.
Step in the right direction.This is commendable. A policy provides a good basis for relevant legislation.
@2 Ba Rev..WHERE IS POLICY HERE??Some one after selling off the country has come to blindfold and you say “policy,policy…”
YOU ARE LITERALLY THE PEOPLE IN CHARGE AND CAN MAKE THIS FUTURE PROBLEM GO AWAY WE ELECTED YOU TO PROTECT US EVEN FROM OURSELVES. 99 YEAR LEASE ON LAND IS TO LONG FOR FOREIGNERS MAKE IT TEN OR SOMETHING THEN LAND REVERTS TO GOVERNMENT ACT DON’T TALK. FOREIGNERS BUY BECAUSE THEY HAVE THE MONEY AND WE SALE BECAUSE WE DON’T BUT SALEING FOR 99YEASR LEASE IS TO LONG FOR FOREIGNERS
